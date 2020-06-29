All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 6 2019 at 3:41 PM

13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive

13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with all the appliances included and more! Located in exclusive Parkway Terrace, convenient to Houston's thriving Energy Corridor. Access to this elegant community is at your fingertips with this beautiful keypad entry gate. Enjoy the recreation center & community pool. This home features elegant finishes including hardwood flooring, plush carpet, premium tile, granite countertops, wrought iron staircase and much more! REFRIGERATOR WASHER AND DRYER. Call to set up your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive have any available units?
13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive have?
Some of 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

