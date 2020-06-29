13212 Dartmoor Terrace Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with all the appliances included and more! Located in exclusive Parkway Terrace, convenient to Houston's thriving Energy Corridor. Access to this elegant community is at your fingertips with this beautiful keypad entry gate. Enjoy the recreation center & community pool. This home features elegant finishes including hardwood flooring, plush carpet, premium tile, granite countertops, wrought iron staircase and much more! REFRIGERATOR WASHER AND DRYER. Call to set up your tour today!