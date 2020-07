Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

COZY and PRIVATE Town home in the HEART OF MIDTOWN. It's in IMMACULATE CONDITION and ready for its new tenants. ??This is the perfect combination of city living with a wonderful neighborhood feel. WALK AND BIKE to so many places! Easy access to all main highways and just minutes from Downtown. IDEAL LAYOUT with living area on the first floor with a half bath, and TWO MASTER SUITES on the second floor, each with a private bathroom.