13147 Barryknoll Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED!!!!! FABULOUS LOCATION! Nestled in the Heart of Rummel Creek, Along the Creek, is this Superb Home! Two Story Living Area with Cozy Fireplace and Lighted Bar with Fresh Paint (5/19). Large Formal Living Area with Nice Dining Room and Fresh Paint and Carpet (5/19). HUGE Master Bedroom Down with Grand-sized Living Area and Large Master Bathroom. Separate Bath & Shower. 3 Large Bedrooms Upstairs with Spectacular Views, One Bedroom with En-suite Bath. Gorgeous Backyard Looking Over Rummel Creek and Perfect for Outdoor Parties. Garage is Extra-Large with Covered Work Area or Man Cave, New Roof (5/19), Freshly Painted Exterior, Wood Fence Replaced 5/19. Owned & Loved by the Original Owners. **No Flooding. Refreshed in May with Nice Neutral Colors. Dont Miss This ONE! Zoned to Rummel Creek Elementary, Memorial Middle School & Stratford High School. Amazing Location! PHOTOS coming soon!