Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13147 Barryknoll Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:13 PM

13147 Barryknoll Lane

13147 Barryknoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13147 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED!!!!! FABULOUS LOCATION! Nestled in the Heart of Rummel Creek, Along the Creek, is this Superb Home! Two Story Living Area with Cozy Fireplace and Lighted Bar with Fresh Paint (5/19). Large Formal Living Area with Nice Dining Room and Fresh Paint and Carpet (5/19). HUGE Master Bedroom Down with Grand-sized Living Area and Large Master Bathroom. Separate Bath & Shower. 3 Large Bedrooms Upstairs with Spectacular Views, One Bedroom with En-suite Bath. Gorgeous Backyard Looking Over Rummel Creek and Perfect for Outdoor Parties. Garage is Extra-Large with Covered Work Area or Man Cave, New Roof (5/19), Freshly Painted Exterior, Wood Fence Replaced 5/19. Owned & Loved by the Original Owners. **No Flooding. Refreshed in May with Nice Neutral Colors. Dont Miss This ONE! Zoned to Rummel Creek Elementary, Memorial Middle School & Stratford High School. Amazing Location! PHOTOS coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13147 Barryknoll Lane have any available units?
13147 Barryknoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13147 Barryknoll Lane have?
Some of 13147 Barryknoll Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13147 Barryknoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13147 Barryknoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13147 Barryknoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13147 Barryknoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13147 Barryknoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13147 Barryknoll Lane offers parking.
Does 13147 Barryknoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13147 Barryknoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13147 Barryknoll Lane have a pool?
No, 13147 Barryknoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13147 Barryknoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 13147 Barryknoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13147 Barryknoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13147 Barryknoll Lane has units with dishwashers.

