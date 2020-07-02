1314 Castle Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dff96d2074 ---- Perfect location, well cared for home in the Montrose/Museum area. The first-floor features a large living space that features a gas log fireplace with hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, lots of windows, crown molding and high ceilings. The living room is open to the stunning kitchen, making entertaining a breeze! The large master suite with sitting area is sure to fit your every need. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. The versatile third floor could be used for a fourth bedroom, office or even game room. Beautiful private backyard with deck and landscaping! Schedule your showing today! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA