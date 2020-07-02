All apartments in Houston
13120 Wornington Court

13120 Wornington Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13120 Wornington Ct, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning K Hovnanian residence in the prestigious gated community of Parkway Terrace. Centrally located in the Energy corridor/West Memorial area, this home sits next door to the renowned Village school & backs to its open athletic fields. Beautiful stone & stucco elevation greets you as you pull into the double wide driveway & 3 car garage. Upon entering the large vestibule, there is a library on the left as well as a full bathroom. A few more steps along the rich hardwood floors leads to the massive open living area with soaring ceilings, a wall of windows, a beautifully appointed island kitchen & a large dining area. Luxuriate in the vast Master suite with two walk-in closets, jetted tub & double sinks with makeup vanity. Up the wrought iron spindled staircase, find an ample game room, a media cinema room & 3 large secondary bedrooms, one with its own ensuite bath. This home is on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by other stately homes. Located near W. Park Tollway & major shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13120 Wornington Court have any available units?
13120 Wornington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13120 Wornington Court have?
Some of 13120 Wornington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13120 Wornington Court currently offering any rent specials?
13120 Wornington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13120 Wornington Court pet-friendly?
No, 13120 Wornington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13120 Wornington Court offer parking?
Yes, 13120 Wornington Court offers parking.
Does 13120 Wornington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13120 Wornington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13120 Wornington Court have a pool?
No, 13120 Wornington Court does not have a pool.
Does 13120 Wornington Court have accessible units?
No, 13120 Wornington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13120 Wornington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13120 Wornington Court has units with dishwashers.

