1312 Live Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Built in 1936 this 876-sqft loft is modern, industrial, rustic, with a bit of bohemian flare. It has oversized windows giving you a feel of city living without feeling cramped



Although its a studio, its quite spacious. The 15 foot high ceilings and open space

make it comfortable for larger gatherings (hosted for 15 who were comfortable sit/standing)



The neighborhood

The Secret Group - new comedy club & bar

8th Wonder Brewery

Sigma Brewery

Saint Arnolds brewery (2miles, take taxi)

Brothers Tacos (awesome breakfast burritos)

Walking distance to the sports - Rockets, Astros, & Dynamo stadiums

George R Brown (GRB) convention center

**10 minute drive to Football stadium



Getting around

Outside the apartments is the Metro Bus (1.75 a ride), .5 miles is the Metro Light Rail and your walking distance to downtown (10 minute walk)



Other things to note

The rooftop has a beautiful front row view of downtown.. day or night. Check it out!