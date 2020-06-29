All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1311 Bingham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1311 Bingham Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:48 PM

1311 Bingham Street

1311 Bingham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1311 Bingham Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirably situated in a private gated community in the historic 1st Ward Arts District, near the Downtown/Washington Corridor, this stunning contemporary town home doesn't need a second chance to make a great first impression. This brick-sided abode with 2-car garage & covered porch, opens upon a vast layout where an over sized living room warmed by a cozy gas fireplace creates a focal point in accord with an elegant formal dining room overlooked by the large kitchen. Ample storage makes maintaining a clutter-free house an easy task, while granite counters & stainless appliances make gourmet meals a cinch. Upstairs, the generous flex room, en suite guest bedroom & pampering master suite with walk-in closet, glass enclosed shower, jetted tub & dual sinks makes coming home feel like the embrace of a first class resort. Minutes from the renovated Buffalo Bayou Park, Washington & Midtown areas, you'll enjoy quick & easy access to all of your favorite recreations & conveniences. Perfection!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Bingham Street have any available units?
1311 Bingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Bingham Street have?
Some of 1311 Bingham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Bingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Bingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Bingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Bingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1311 Bingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Bingham Street offers parking.
Does 1311 Bingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Bingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Bingham Street have a pool?
No, 1311 Bingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Bingham Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 Bingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Bingham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Bingham Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
Tidwell Park Apartments
9400 Bauman Rd
Houston, TX 77022
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston