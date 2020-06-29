1311 Bingham Street

Amenities

Desirably situated in a private gated community in the historic 1st Ward Arts District, near the Downtown/Washington Corridor, this stunning contemporary town home doesn't need a second chance to make a great first impression. This brick-sided abode with 2-car garage & covered porch, opens upon a vast layout where an over sized living room warmed by a cozy gas fireplace creates a focal point in accord with an elegant formal dining room overlooked by the large kitchen. Ample storage makes maintaining a clutter-free house an easy task, while granite counters & stainless appliances make gourmet meals a cinch. Upstairs, the generous flex room, en suite guest bedroom & pampering master suite with walk-in closet, glass enclosed shower, jetted tub & dual sinks makes coming home feel like the embrace of a first class resort. Minutes from the renovated Buffalo Bayou Park, Washington & Midtown areas, you'll enjoy quick & easy access to all of your favorite recreations & conveniences. Perfection!