All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1311 Anita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1311 Anita Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

1311 Anita Street

1311 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1311 Anita Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained townhome in the heart of midtown has a spacious floor plan, gated access, and private shared drive. The first level includes the foyer, a bedroom with full bath, laundry room (washer and dryer included), extra closet storage space, a patio, and 2 car garage. On the second level is the living room with a wall mounted 58'' television included, dining room, and an updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher). The third level has a landing area with space for a desk / small home office, and two large bedrooms including the master, which has an updated shower in the master bath. Hardwoods, tile, and carpet flooring. Fantastic location close to the Medical Center, Downtown, and the Museum District. Only a few blocks from HCC campus and walking distance to Baldwin Park, 13 Celsius Wine Bar, and Weights + Measures Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Anita Street have any available units?
1311 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Anita Street have?
Some of 1311 Anita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1311 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 1311 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Anita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 1311 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston