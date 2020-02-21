1311 Anita Street

Amenities

This well maintained townhome in the heart of midtown has a spacious floor plan, gated access, and private shared drive. The first level includes the foyer, a bedroom with full bath, laundry room (washer and dryer included), extra closet storage space, a patio, and 2 car garage. On the second level is the living room with a wall mounted 58'' television included, dining room, and an updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher). The third level has a landing area with space for a desk / small home office, and two large bedrooms including the master, which has an updated shower in the master bath. Hardwoods, tile, and carpet flooring. Fantastic location close to the Medical Center, Downtown, and the Museum District. Only a few blocks from HCC campus and walking distance to Baldwin Park, 13 Celsius Wine Bar, and Weights + Measures Restaurant.