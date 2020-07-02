1309 Live Oak St

Amenities
Home with THE best views of Downtown - Property Id: 23348
MLS#56236400.
Amazing & unobstructed views of downtown can be seen from the rooftop terrace under an accent pergola. Stayed high & dry during Harvey. Freestanding w/ private driveway which is unheard of in the area -extra parking! Elegant contemporary finishes throughout. High-end appliances throughout. Dreamy master walk-in closet. Close to Downtown, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, Dynamo Stadium, Museum district, dining & more! Did we say HUGE Rooftop Terrace! Must see to appreciate. Owner/Agent
MLS# 56236400
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23348
Property Id 23348
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4746275)