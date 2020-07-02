All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1309 Live Oak St

1309 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Live Oak Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Home with THE best views of Downtown - Property Id: 23348

MLS#56236400.
Amazing & unobstructed views of downtown can be seen from the rooftop terrace under an accent pergola. Stayed high & dry during Harvey. Freestanding w/ private driveway which is unheard of in the area -extra parking! Elegant contemporary finishes throughout. High-end appliances throughout. Dreamy master walk-in closet. Close to Downtown, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, Dynamo Stadium, Museum district, dining & more! Did we say HUGE Rooftop Terrace! Must see to appreciate. Owner/Agent

MLS# 56236400
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23348
Property Id 23348

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4746275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Live Oak St have any available units?
1309 Live Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Live Oak St have?
Some of 1309 Live Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Live Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Live Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Live Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Live Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1309 Live Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Live Oak St offers parking.
Does 1309 Live Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Live Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Live Oak St have a pool?
No, 1309 Live Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Live Oak St have accessible units?
No, 1309 Live Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Live Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Live Oak St has units with dishwashers.

