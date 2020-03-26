All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1307 Walton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1307 Walton Street
Last updated April 14 2019 at 9:18 PM

1307 Walton Street

1307 Walton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1307 Walton Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Immaculately renovated home near all that the Heights has to offer. This home features designer finishes and lighting throughout, polished wood floors, sparkling granite counters, neutral paint palette, lots of natural light, fully fenced yard, covered front porch and wood deck in the back yard. There are two bedrooms located on the first floor, the royal master suite and a secondary bedroom with hall bath. The kitchen features a stainless convection oven, gas stove, tons of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs is a loft with a full bath that can be used as a study, game room, media room or a third bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Walton Street have any available units?
1307 Walton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Walton Street have?
Some of 1307 Walton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Walton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Walton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Walton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1307 Walton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Walton Street offers parking.
Does 1307 Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Walton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Walton Street have a pool?
No, 1307 Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Walton Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Reserve at Garden Oaks
3405 N Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77018
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Serena Forest
12603 Northborough Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston