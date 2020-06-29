All apartments in Houston
1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd
1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd

1306 Chestnut Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Chestnut Ridge Road, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ded1e30ae ----
Beautiful home on wooded golf course lot! Will not last long! Home features a spacious den with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light and bright and on to the breakfast area. Large master bedroom and bath will be perfect for your growing family. Refrigerator and washer are dryer are included. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Fridge Included
Renters Insurance Required
Two Car Garage
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd have any available units?
1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd have?
Some of 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Chestnut Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

