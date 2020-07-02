All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

13023 Skyview Landing Drive

13023 Skyview Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13023 Skyview Landing Drive, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 2,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5518719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13023 Skyview Landing Drive have any available units?
13023 Skyview Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13023 Skyview Landing Drive have?
Some of 13023 Skyview Landing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13023 Skyview Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13023 Skyview Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13023 Skyview Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13023 Skyview Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13023 Skyview Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13023 Skyview Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 13023 Skyview Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13023 Skyview Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13023 Skyview Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13023 Skyview Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 13023 Skyview Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 13023 Skyview Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13023 Skyview Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13023 Skyview Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.

