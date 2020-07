Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard green community parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking online portal package receiving pet friendly

Offering some of the best and newest townhomes in Houston, Texas, Addicks Stone Village Townhomes is an intimate close-knit community that provides a safe and family-friendly atmosphere. We have a selection of spacious three and four bedroom townhomes loaded with a variety of modern amenities. Call or come in today to allow a leasing agent to take you on a tour to see why Addicks Stone Village are the finest townhomes in Houston!