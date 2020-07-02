13018 Trail Hollow Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous upper corner unit in popular Georgetown. Recently remodeled with high quality finishes. Newer window/doors/hardware. Kitchen with shaker white cabinets with beautiful granite counters, SS appliances is open to the dining/living area. Tile Floors everywhere except master bedroom which has hardwood floors. Stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator comes with the unit. Great storage space. Shaded balcony with hanging lights for outdoor entertaining space. A must see!Available after July 5th.