All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13018 Trail Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13018 Trail Hollow Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:30 PM

13018 Trail Hollow Drive

13018 Trail Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13018 Trail Hollow Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous upper corner unit in popular Georgetown. Recently remodeled with high quality finishes. Newer window/doors/hardware. Kitchen with shaker white cabinets with beautiful granite counters, SS appliances is open to the dining/living area. Tile Floors everywhere except master bedroom which has hardwood floors. Stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator comes with the unit. Great storage space. Shaded balcony with hanging lights for outdoor entertaining space. A must see!Available after July 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13018 Trail Hollow Drive have any available units?
13018 Trail Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13018 Trail Hollow Drive have?
Some of 13018 Trail Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13018 Trail Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13018 Trail Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 Trail Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13018 Trail Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13018 Trail Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 13018 Trail Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13018 Trail Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13018 Trail Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 Trail Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 13018 Trail Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13018 Trail Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 13018 Trail Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 Trail Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13018 Trail Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX 77056
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston