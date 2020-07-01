All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:48 AM

12872 Kingsbridge Lane

12872 Kingsbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12872 Kingsbridge Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with office that can be used as 5th bedroom located in the gated subdivision of Lake at Stonehenge. Home boasts many amazing features; 2 story entry, stone fireplace, crown molding throughout living areas, arched doorways, recessed lighting. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, separate oven and cooktop, breakfast bar, and tiled backsplash. Master suite with separate jetted tub and frameless glass shower, large vanity with double sinks. Enjoy beautiful scenic views of Terry Hershey Park that backs up to the property! Minutes away from I-10, Hwy 6, Sam Houston Tollway. Close to dining, entertainment, shopping, and outdoor activities. This gorgeous home is a MUST see! Did NOT flood! House is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12872 Kingsbridge Lane have any available units?
12872 Kingsbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12872 Kingsbridge Lane have?
Some of 12872 Kingsbridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12872 Kingsbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12872 Kingsbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12872 Kingsbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12872 Kingsbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12872 Kingsbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12872 Kingsbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12872 Kingsbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12872 Kingsbridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12872 Kingsbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12872 Kingsbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12872 Kingsbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12872 Kingsbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12872 Kingsbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12872 Kingsbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

