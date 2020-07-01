12872 Kingsbridge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with office that can be used as 5th bedroom located in the gated subdivision of Lake at Stonehenge. Home boasts many amazing features; 2 story entry, stone fireplace, crown molding throughout living areas, arched doorways, recessed lighting. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, separate oven and cooktop, breakfast bar, and tiled backsplash. Master suite with separate jetted tub and frameless glass shower, large vanity with double sinks. Enjoy beautiful scenic views of Terry Hershey Park that backs up to the property! Minutes away from I-10, Hwy 6, Sam Houston Tollway. Close to dining, entertainment, shopping, and outdoor activities. This gorgeous home is a MUST see! Did NOT flood! House is ready to move in.