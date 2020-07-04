12811 Glenhollow Drive

Amenities

Beautifully redone home with an excellent location! Excellent curb appeal with fresh exterior landscaping and paint. Brand new wood-like laminate throughout the home, absolutely no carpet! Brand new baseboards and fresh paint, as well as new kitchen cabinets and countertops. Additional perks include: a great location near beltway 8 and highway 288, as well as the 6-10 loop. You'll have easy access to anywhere in the greater Houston area! Spacious backyard, and NO prior flooding during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. Brand new roof! Schedule a showing to see this property today!