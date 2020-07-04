All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:42 PM

12811 Glenhollow Drive

12811 Glenhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12811 Glenhollow Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully redone home with an excellent location! Excellent curb appeal with fresh exterior landscaping and paint. Brand new wood-like laminate throughout the home, absolutely no carpet! Brand new baseboards and fresh paint, as well as new kitchen cabinets and countertops. Additional perks include: a great location near beltway 8 and highway 288, as well as the 6-10 loop. You'll have easy access to anywhere in the greater Houston area! Spacious backyard, and NO prior flooding during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. Brand new roof! Schedule a showing to see this property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12811 Glenhollow Drive have any available units?
12811 Glenhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12811 Glenhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12811 Glenhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12811 Glenhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12811 Glenhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12811 Glenhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12811 Glenhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 12811 Glenhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12811 Glenhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12811 Glenhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 12811 Glenhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12811 Glenhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12811 Glenhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12811 Glenhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12811 Glenhollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12811 Glenhollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12811 Glenhollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

