12719 Panay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You'll love this Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Houston is move-in ready! This home features beautiful laminate wood floors, vaulted ceiling in living area and tons of neutral colors throughout! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.