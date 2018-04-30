All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:10 PM

12719 Panay Drive

12719 Panay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Panay Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You'll love this Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Houston is move-in ready! This home features beautiful laminate wood floors, vaulted ceiling in living area and tons of neutral colors throughout! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Panay Drive have any available units?
12719 Panay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12719 Panay Drive have?
Some of 12719 Panay Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Panay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Panay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Panay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12719 Panay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12719 Panay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12719 Panay Drive offers parking.
Does 12719 Panay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12719 Panay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Panay Drive have a pool?
No, 12719 Panay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Panay Drive have accessible units?
No, 12719 Panay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Panay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12719 Panay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

