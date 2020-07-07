12703 Rocky Meadow Drive

Amenities

Come and see this fantastic home that is zoned to award winning Spring Branch ISD schools, Bunker Hill Elementary, Memorial Middle and Memorial High! The bus stops and fills up right on this street! Impressive 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath home in Fonn Villas, one block from Bendwood Park. Spacious backyard, on corner lot on a cul de sac featuring a large 3 car garage. The kitchen has been updated too! Convenient access to City Center, Town and Country, Memorial City, Memorial Hermann Hospital, restaurants and shopping. See it today!