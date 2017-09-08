12681 Briar Patch Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Immaculate Energy Corridor town-home has 2br- 1.5 ba has been beautifully remodeled and filled with high ceilings, natural light and upscale finishes. All new appliances in 2018 include: washer/dryer/dishwasher and electric range. Features include skylights, breakfast bar opens to the family room & patio overlooking a beautiful common area with pool and pond. The Master has high ceilings, balcony & 2 walk in closets with shelves and shoe rack. Relax on the balcony in this small and friendly community in the highly desirable Energy Corridor!