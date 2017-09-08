All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 28 2019

12681 Briar Patch Road

12681 Briar Patch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12681 Briar Patch Rd, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Energy Corridor town-home has 2br- 1.5 ba has been beautifully remodeled and filled with high ceilings, natural light and upscale finishes. All new appliances in 2018 include: washer/dryer/dishwasher and electric range. Features include skylights, breakfast bar opens to the family room & patio overlooking a beautiful common area with pool and pond. The Master has high ceilings, balcony & 2 walk in closets with shelves and shoe rack. Relax on the balcony in this small and friendly community in the highly desirable Energy Corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12681 Briar Patch Road have any available units?
12681 Briar Patch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12681 Briar Patch Road have?
Some of 12681 Briar Patch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12681 Briar Patch Road currently offering any rent specials?
12681 Briar Patch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12681 Briar Patch Road pet-friendly?
No, 12681 Briar Patch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12681 Briar Patch Road offer parking?
Yes, 12681 Briar Patch Road offers parking.
Does 12681 Briar Patch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12681 Briar Patch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12681 Briar Patch Road have a pool?
Yes, 12681 Briar Patch Road has a pool.
Does 12681 Briar Patch Road have accessible units?
Yes, 12681 Briar Patch Road has accessible units.
Does 12681 Briar Patch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12681 Briar Patch Road has units with dishwashers.

