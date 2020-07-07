Amenities
12652 Windsor Village Drive - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $800
Security Deposit: $600
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1120
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Extras: WOW! Come check out this lovely 2 bedroom gem and don't wait to call it home! Its living room features a cozy fireplace as well as sliding doors that open to a cute outside area. The kitchen comes with more than enough cabinets for your groceries. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal included! Roomy beds and 1 and a half baths! Ceiling fans throughout the house and more! DON'T WAIT! APPLY TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE4486389)