Houston, TX
12652 Windsor Village Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

12652 Windsor Village Drive

12652 Windsor Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12652 Windsor Village Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
online portal
12652 Windsor Village Drive - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $800
Security Deposit: $600
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1120
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Extras: WOW! Come check out this lovely 2 bedroom gem and don't wait to call it home! Its living room features a cozy fireplace as well as sliding doors that open to a cute outside area. The kitchen comes with more than enough cabinets for your groceries. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal included! Roomy beds and 1 and a half baths! Ceiling fans throughout the house and more! DON'T WAIT! APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4486389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12652 Windsor Village Drive have any available units?
12652 Windsor Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12652 Windsor Village Drive have?
Some of 12652 Windsor Village Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12652 Windsor Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12652 Windsor Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12652 Windsor Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12652 Windsor Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12652 Windsor Village Drive offer parking?
No, 12652 Windsor Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12652 Windsor Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12652 Windsor Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12652 Windsor Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12652 Windsor Village Drive has a pool.
Does 12652 Windsor Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 12652 Windsor Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12652 Windsor Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12652 Windsor Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

