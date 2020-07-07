Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge pool online portal

12652 Windsor Village Drive - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $800

Security Deposit: $600

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1120

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Extras: WOW! Come check out this lovely 2 bedroom gem and don't wait to call it home! Its living room features a cozy fireplace as well as sliding doors that open to a cute outside area. The kitchen comes with more than enough cabinets for your groceries. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal included! Roomy beds and 1 and a half baths! Ceiling fans throughout the house and more! DON'T WAIT! APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

