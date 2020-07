Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready! Fresh to the market, new paint and carpet. 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium for $800. Spacious condo, nice appliances, washer/dryer, tile in living/wet areas, carpet in bedroom and fireplace. Plenty of parking, close to so much shopping, culinary choices, medical needs all within a very short drive of each other without ever leaving your neighborhood. Energy Corridor living at less than half the price! **Vouchers not accepted** **Refrigerator will be provided**