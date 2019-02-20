12633 Memorial Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Great condo located at the Pines Condominium; great neighborhoods, quiet and peaceful environment. Nearby shopping centers and dinning areas. Easy access to the Beltway 8 and I-10. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath features wood floors all around the unit. Gorgeous traditional kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and wooden cabinets. Water, sewer, and electricity are included with the rent. Don't miss this opportunity! Zoned to highly accredited schools in the Spring Branch ISD for those with kids.