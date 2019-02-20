All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12633 Memorial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12633 Memorial Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:19 PM

12633 Memorial Drive

12633 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12633 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great condo located at the Pines Condominium; great neighborhoods, quiet and peaceful environment. Nearby shopping centers and dinning areas. Easy access to the Beltway 8 and I-10. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath features wood floors all around the unit. Gorgeous traditional kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and wooden cabinets. Water, sewer, and electricity are included with the rent. Don't miss this opportunity! Zoned to highly accredited schools in the Spring Branch ISD for those with kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12633 Memorial Drive have any available units?
12633 Memorial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12633 Memorial Drive have?
Some of 12633 Memorial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12633 Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12633 Memorial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12633 Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12633 Memorial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12633 Memorial Drive offer parking?
No, 12633 Memorial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12633 Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12633 Memorial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12633 Memorial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12633 Memorial Drive has a pool.
Does 12633 Memorial Drive have accessible units?
No, 12633 Memorial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12633 Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12633 Memorial Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Lakeview Apartments
16755 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston