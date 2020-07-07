12414 Teton Peak Way

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in a good central location with close and easy access to I-45. Laminate flooring throughout living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Very clean and well kept and the refrigerator stays with the home. Zoned to Clear Creek ISD schools and ready for move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
