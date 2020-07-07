12414 Teton Peak Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave accessible carpet

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in a good central location with close and easy access to I-45. Laminate flooring throughout living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Very clean and well kept and the refrigerator stays with the home. Zoned to Clear Creek ISD schools and ready for move in!