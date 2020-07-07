All apartments in Houston
12414 Teton Peak Way
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:52 PM

12414 Teton Peak Way

12414 Teton Peak Way · No Longer Available
Location

12414 Teton Peak Way, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in a good central location with close and easy access to I-45. Laminate flooring throughout living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Very clean and well kept and the refrigerator stays with the home. Zoned to Clear Creek ISD schools and ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 Teton Peak Way have any available units?
12414 Teton Peak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12414 Teton Peak Way have?
Some of 12414 Teton Peak Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12414 Teton Peak Way currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Teton Peak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Teton Peak Way pet-friendly?
No, 12414 Teton Peak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12414 Teton Peak Way offer parking?
Yes, 12414 Teton Peak Way offers parking.
Does 12414 Teton Peak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Teton Peak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Teton Peak Way have a pool?
No, 12414 Teton Peak Way does not have a pool.
Does 12414 Teton Peak Way have accessible units?
Yes, 12414 Teton Peak Way has accessible units.
Does 12414 Teton Peak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12414 Teton Peak Way has units with dishwashers.

