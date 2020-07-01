1237 Nelson Falls Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Inner Loop 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse located in a gated community near the Houston Heights! Featuring hardwood floors on 1st & 2nd floors, kitchen with granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Living room with high ceilings and balcony Living room. Spacious master suite & bath with tub, separate shower & large closet! 2 Car attached garage. This home has a great central location with easy access to Downtown, Woodlands, Katy, Galleria, etc! Call today to schedule your private tour!