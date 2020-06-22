12314 Waldemar Drive

Amenities

This adorable, two story, traditional style home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Energy Corridor, Harris school district. Well maintained clean and gorgeous house with dual Master bedrooms. Very quiet area located cul-de-sac corner. Featured a big yard, remodeled kitchen and baths, hand-scraped wood floors, recessed lighting. Close to the park which including swimming pool and soccer playground. Easy access to Highway 6, 8 and I-10, convenient shopping location and different style restaurants around there. House includes a lot of updates, granite countertop, wood floors, firm door. With the surveillance system. A rare opportunity for investment. Never flooded! Move in Ready! This house is a must see!