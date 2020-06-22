All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12314 Waldemar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12314 Waldemar Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:46 AM

12314 Waldemar Drive

12314 Waldemar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12314 Waldemar Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This adorable, two story, traditional style home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Energy Corridor, Harris school district. Well maintained clean and gorgeous house with dual Master bedrooms. Very quiet area located cul-de-sac corner. Featured a big yard, remodeled kitchen and baths, hand-scraped wood floors, recessed lighting. Close to the park which including swimming pool and soccer playground. Easy access to Highway 6, 8 and I-10, convenient shopping location and different style restaurants around there. House includes a lot of updates, granite countertop, wood floors, firm door. With the surveillance system. A rare opportunity for investment. Never flooded! Move in Ready! This house is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12314 Waldemar Drive have any available units?
12314 Waldemar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12314 Waldemar Drive have?
Some of 12314 Waldemar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12314 Waldemar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12314 Waldemar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12314 Waldemar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12314 Waldemar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12314 Waldemar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12314 Waldemar Drive offers parking.
Does 12314 Waldemar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12314 Waldemar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12314 Waldemar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12314 Waldemar Drive has a pool.
Does 12314 Waldemar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12314 Waldemar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12314 Waldemar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12314 Waldemar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St
Houston, TX 77017

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston