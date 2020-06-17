12306 Boheme Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage

This beautiful Frostwood home was taken to the studs in 2010 & updated to today's standards for luxury & efficiency. A spacious floor plan offers elegant formals, open gourmet kitchen with an island & family room overlooking a great size backyard. Oak hardwoods run thru-out the 1st floor that also offers a master suite with a sitting area plus 2 more bedrooms! Custom drapes and wood shutters dress up the windows. Upstairs feature 2 bdrms with a Jack/Jill bathroom w/kids lounge as well as a huge bonus gameroom. Energy features include: low-E windows, 20-seer zoned HVAC, spray foam insulation, 2 tankless water heaters & more!