Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12306 Boheme Dr

12306 Boheme Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12306 Boheme Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful Frostwood home was taken to the studs in 2010 & updated to today's standards for luxury & efficiency. A spacious floor plan offers elegant formals, open gourmet kitchen with an island & family room overlooking a great size backyard. Oak hardwoods run thru-out the 1st floor that also offers a master suite with a sitting area plus 2 more bedrooms! Custom drapes and wood shutters dress up the windows. Upstairs feature 2 bdrms with a Jack/Jill bathroom w/kids lounge as well as a huge bonus gameroom. Energy features include: low-E windows, 20-seer zoned HVAC, spray foam insulation, 2 tankless water heaters & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12306 Boheme Dr have any available units?
12306 Boheme Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12306 Boheme Dr have?
Some of 12306 Boheme Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12306 Boheme Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12306 Boheme Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12306 Boheme Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12306 Boheme Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12306 Boheme Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12306 Boheme Dr offers parking.
Does 12306 Boheme Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12306 Boheme Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12306 Boheme Dr have a pool?
No, 12306 Boheme Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12306 Boheme Dr have accessible units?
No, 12306 Boheme Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12306 Boheme Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12306 Boheme Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

