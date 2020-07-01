12235 Gladewick Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is located in the sought out Energy Corridor. It boasts has high ceilings in the living room as well as nice natural light throughout the home. The floor plan is very open and integrated. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops as well as stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Very large backyard with lots of space for entertaining and enjoying. This home did not flood during Hurricane Harvey.