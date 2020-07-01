12235 Gladewick Drive

This beautiful home is located in the sought out Energy Corridor. It boasts has high ceilings in the living room as well as nice natural light throughout the home. The floor plan is very open and integrated. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops as well as stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Very large backyard with lots of space for entertaining and enjoying. This home did not flood during Hurricane Harvey.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
