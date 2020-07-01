All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12235 Gladewick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12235 Gladewick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12235 Gladewick Drive

12235 Gladewick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12235 Gladewick Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in the sought out Energy Corridor. It boasts has high ceilings in the living room as well as nice natural light throughout the home. The floor plan is very open and integrated. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops as well as stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Very large backyard with lots of space for entertaining and enjoying. This home did not flood during Hurricane Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235 Gladewick Drive have any available units?
12235 Gladewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12235 Gladewick Drive have?
Some of 12235 Gladewick Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12235 Gladewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12235 Gladewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 Gladewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12235 Gladewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12235 Gladewick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12235 Gladewick Drive offers parking.
Does 12235 Gladewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235 Gladewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 Gladewick Drive have a pool?
No, 12235 Gladewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12235 Gladewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 12235 Gladewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12235 Gladewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12235 Gladewick Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston