1222 Du Barry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated game room microwave

Great opportunity to live in the Highly Desired neighborhood of Oak Forest! This beautiful home is zoned to Oak Forest Elementary, and has a recently renovated kitchen. Large, open living/dining area make this the perfect family home! The large kitchen is open to the living room and features granite counters, freshly painted cabinets and SS appliances. 3 bedrooms plus an additional room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, game room, office, etc., the possibilities are endless. Bedrooms all have laminate flooring, and generous closet space. Large backyard with plenty of room for entertaining, or watching the kids play outside! Close to many new restaurants and easy access to 610! You don't want to miss this opportunity! Schedule an appointment and make this house your home!!