1222 Du Barry Lane
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:57 PM

1222 Du Barry Lane

1222 Du Barry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Du Barry Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Great opportunity to live in the Highly Desired neighborhood of Oak Forest! This beautiful home is zoned to Oak Forest Elementary, and has a recently renovated kitchen. Large, open living/dining area make this the perfect family home! The large kitchen is open to the living room and features granite counters, freshly painted cabinets and SS appliances. 3 bedrooms plus an additional room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, game room, office, etc., the possibilities are endless. Bedrooms all have laminate flooring, and generous closet space. Large backyard with plenty of room for entertaining, or watching the kids play outside! Close to many new restaurants and easy access to 610! You don't want to miss this opportunity! Schedule an appointment and make this house your home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Du Barry Lane have any available units?
1222 Du Barry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Du Barry Lane have?
Some of 1222 Du Barry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Du Barry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Du Barry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Du Barry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Du Barry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1222 Du Barry Lane offer parking?
No, 1222 Du Barry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Du Barry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Du Barry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Du Barry Lane have a pool?
No, 1222 Du Barry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Du Barry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1222 Du Barry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Du Barry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Du Barry Lane has units with dishwashers.

