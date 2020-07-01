1215 Briarpark Dr

Amenities

Come see this stunning one story just North of Briar Forest. Home did not flood! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a charming front patio area. The kitchen has upgrades, new backsplash, and paint. The windows in the living room are open to the beautiful backyard with an in-ground pool! Floors are a stunning terrazzo. Bedrooms feature new paint and loads of cabinet space. Split floorplan is sure to fit your every need. Detached two car garage with a storage closet for plants, tools, etc. Quiet neighborhood, fenced backyard, everything that your growing family needs! Furniture inside home is outdoor patio furniture that stays with the property. Schedule your showing today! Price includes $200 monthly landscaping and pool maintenance.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



