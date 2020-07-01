All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1215 Briarpark Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:11 AM

1215 Briarpark Dr

1215 Briarpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Briarpark Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/346876f003 ----
Come see this stunning one story just North of Briar Forest. Home did not flood! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a charming front patio area. The kitchen has upgrades, new backsplash, and paint. The windows in the living room are open to the beautiful backyard with an in-ground pool! Floors are a stunning terrazzo. Bedrooms feature new paint and loads of cabinet space. Split floorplan is sure to fit your every need. Detached two car garage with a storage closet for plants, tools, etc. Quiet neighborhood, fenced backyard, everything that your growing family needs! Furniture inside home is outdoor patio furniture that stays with the property. Schedule your showing today! Price includes $200 monthly landscaping and pool maintenance.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Fenced Backyard
Fridge Included
Granite Countertops
Pool
Remodeled Bathroom
Renters Insurance Required
Two Car Garage
Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Briarpark Dr have any available units?
1215 Briarpark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Briarpark Dr have?
Some of 1215 Briarpark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Briarpark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Briarpark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Briarpark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Briarpark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Briarpark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Briarpark Dr offers parking.
Does 1215 Briarpark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Briarpark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Briarpark Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Briarpark Dr has a pool.
Does 1215 Briarpark Dr have accessible units?
No, 1215 Briarpark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Briarpark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Briarpark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

