1202 Ashland Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 4Bed/4Bath home is located on an oversized corner lot. Main house(2485sf)per seller. Sellers added to the original Bungalow in 2013. Addition/Remodel done by Bungalow Revival. Downstairs offers formal living and dining+breakfast and den. Large custom kitchen. Note all of detail/trim. Restored Antique light fixtures. Bedroom down with private bathroom+additional full bath down. Large screened porch with gas fireplace and television connections make entertaining outdoors easy. Upstairs offers huge master suite+large closet and bath with restored claw foot tub and separate shower. Third/Forth bedroom up. Garage Apartment NOT included as part of the lease but can be included for an extra fee. This is a Must See! See Pictures for details. Pets allowed on a case by case with an additional pet deposit.