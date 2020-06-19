All apartments in Houston
1202 Ashland Street
1202 Ashland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Ashland Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4Bed/4Bath home is located on an oversized corner lot. Main house(2485sf)per seller. Sellers added to the original Bungalow in 2013. Addition/Remodel done by Bungalow Revival. Downstairs offers formal living and dining+breakfast and den. Large custom kitchen. Note all of detail/trim. Restored Antique light fixtures. Bedroom down with private bathroom+additional full bath down. Large screened porch with gas fireplace and television connections make entertaining outdoors easy. Upstairs offers huge master suite+large closet and bath with restored claw foot tub and separate shower. Third/Forth bedroom up. Garage Apartment NOT included as part of the lease but can be included for an extra fee. This is a Must See! See Pictures for details. Pets allowed on a case by case with an additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Ashland Street have any available units?
1202 Ashland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Ashland Street have?
Some of 1202 Ashland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Ashland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Ashland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Ashland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Ashland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Ashland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Ashland Street offers parking.
Does 1202 Ashland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Ashland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Ashland Street have a pool?
No, 1202 Ashland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Ashland Street have accessible units?
No, 1202 Ashland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Ashland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Ashland Street has units with dishwashers.

