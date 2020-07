Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO CARPET! This spacious and well-maintained home is ready for new occupants. Fully tiled with ceiling fans in all rooms. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Huge backyard is ideal for entertaining family and friends during these lazy days of summer. Don't miss out on this beauty. Easy access to highways, shopping, church and schools. Ready for immediate occupancy. Come see. Come make it your next home.