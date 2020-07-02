1201 Bering Drive

Amenities

Modern TWO BEDROOM condo ideally located in the TANGLEWOOD area w/ a stunning courtyard entrance. ALL BILLS PAID (except for electric)! Boasts STUNNING interiors w/ SOARING CEILINGS & a bathroom makeover featuring; dual square sinks + brushed hardware, modern lighting, sprawling granite & ample storage! Beautiful kitchen & dining w/ STAINLESS STEEL appliances, rich cabinetry & level-up granite. Notice the stunning horizontal tile backsplash and sizable pantry! Boasts ceiling fans in every room, modern paint scheme, cozy fireplace & walk-in closets. *BONUS* never-been-used fridge/washer/dryer included in the rent! Unit is tucked quietly away from the street w/ an OVERSIZED 2-car attached garage! Complex features a community POOL w/ gated access and a small/mini gym in the clubhouse for resident use only. An unbeatable condo TOTALLY UPDATED in a HOT location! Schedule your private showing today!