All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1201 Bering Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1201 Bering Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1201 Bering Drive

1201 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1201 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Modern TWO BEDROOM condo ideally located in the TANGLEWOOD area w/ a stunning courtyard entrance. ALL BILLS PAID (except for electric)! Boasts STUNNING interiors w/ SOARING CEILINGS & a bathroom makeover featuring; dual square sinks + brushed hardware, modern lighting, sprawling granite & ample storage! Beautiful kitchen & dining w/ STAINLESS STEEL appliances, rich cabinetry & level-up granite. Notice the stunning horizontal tile backsplash and sizable pantry! Boasts ceiling fans in every room, modern paint scheme, cozy fireplace & walk-in closets. *BONUS* never-been-used fridge/washer/dryer included in the rent! Unit is tucked quietly away from the street w/ an OVERSIZED 2-car attached garage! Complex features a community POOL w/ gated access and a small/mini gym in the clubhouse for resident use only. An unbeatable condo TOTALLY UPDATED in a HOT location! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Bering Drive have any available units?
1201 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Bering Drive have?
Some of 1201 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Bering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1201 Bering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Bering Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Bering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Bering Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 Bering Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Bering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston