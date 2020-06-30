11727 Hillcroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully remodeled one story, NEVER FLOODED, turn-key with 4 spacious bed/ or 3 bed/ + office, spacious dining & LR, wood floors, upscale kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, and modern subway tile backsplash. Contemporary finished bathrooms with frameless glass and double shower heads in master. Finished 2-car garage, new roof, new central a/c, all new energy-efficient windows, ceiling fans, newly repiped plumbing throughout and more. Relax in the family room and enjoy floor to ceiling windows overlooking your large lush back yard. Work near downtown Houston? Convenient location! Just minutes from the Medical Center, Galleria, museums, NRG and close to major highways. Ideally located home with plenty of green space - Not in Flood Zone. A MUST SEE !