11727 Hillcroft Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

11727 Hillcroft Street

11727 Hillcroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11727 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled one story, NEVER FLOODED, turn-key with 4 spacious bed/ or 3 bed/ + office, spacious dining & LR, wood floors, upscale kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, and modern subway tile backsplash. Contemporary finished bathrooms with frameless glass and double shower heads in master. Finished 2-car garage, new roof, new central a/c, all new energy-efficient windows, ceiling fans, newly repiped plumbing throughout and more. Relax in the family room and enjoy floor to ceiling windows overlooking your large lush back yard. Work near downtown Houston? Convenient location! Just minutes from the Medical Center, Galleria, museums, NRG and close to major highways. Ideally located home with plenty of green space - Not in Flood Zone. A MUST SEE !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 Hillcroft Street have any available units?
11727 Hillcroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11727 Hillcroft Street have?
Some of 11727 Hillcroft Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11727 Hillcroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
11727 Hillcroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 Hillcroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 11727 Hillcroft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11727 Hillcroft Street offer parking?
Yes, 11727 Hillcroft Street offers parking.
Does 11727 Hillcroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11727 Hillcroft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 Hillcroft Street have a pool?
No, 11727 Hillcroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 11727 Hillcroft Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11727 Hillcroft Street has accessible units.
Does 11727 Hillcroft Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11727 Hillcroft Street has units with dishwashers.

