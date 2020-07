Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

JUST REDUCED. Seller had an appraisal done and the square footage of the house is 3,244. NEVER FLOODED. This is a beautiful house with many upgrades throughout. Nice open kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast area, large formal living and family rooms. All bedrooms are on the second floor. New carpets, ready to move. Neighborhood amenities includes pool, tennis courts, park, and bike trails. Come and see this wonderful house!