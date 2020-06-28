11515 Burdine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 2beds/2,5baths townhouse located in Westbury Square gated community.laminate on the 2nd level, renewed vinyl and tile on the 1st.New windows! Renovated Masterbedroom with shower cabin. Master closet with his and her entrance. Never flooded. Large community pool with picnic tables and grills. HOA-purchased electricity in bulk,with savings passed on to tenants.Water included. Easy access to Galleria, Medical district and Downtown. 4 minutes drive to Kroger. Home Depot and 99c around the corner.