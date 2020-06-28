All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:26 PM

11515 Burdine Street

11515 Burdine Street · No Longer Available
Location

11515 Burdine Street, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2beds/2,5baths townhouse located in Westbury Square gated community.laminate on the 2nd level, renewed vinyl and tile on the 1st.New windows! Renovated Masterbedroom with shower cabin. Master closet with his and her entrance. Never flooded. Large community pool with picnic tables and grills. HOA-purchased electricity in bulk,with savings passed on to tenants.Water included. Easy access to Galleria, Medical district and Downtown. 4 minutes drive to Kroger. Home Depot and 99c around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11515 Burdine Street have any available units?
11515 Burdine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11515 Burdine Street have?
Some of 11515 Burdine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11515 Burdine Street currently offering any rent specials?
11515 Burdine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11515 Burdine Street pet-friendly?
No, 11515 Burdine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11515 Burdine Street offer parking?
No, 11515 Burdine Street does not offer parking.
Does 11515 Burdine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11515 Burdine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11515 Burdine Street have a pool?
Yes, 11515 Burdine Street has a pool.
Does 11515 Burdine Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11515 Burdine Street has accessible units.
Does 11515 Burdine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11515 Burdine Street has units with dishwashers.

