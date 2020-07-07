All apartments in Houston
11502 Kirkhollow Drive

11502 Kirkhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11502 Kirkhollow Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely fully upgraded 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is beautiful inside. Ready for immediate move in. Lovely cherry wood colored laminate flooring throughout. New carpets in bedrooms. Extra separate office with French doors, near entry. Master bedroom has shower/ bath combo, upgraded countertops, and walk in closets. Backyard Oasis, with huge covered Patio, great for entertaining guests. Lots of green grassy area. Pasadena ISD. A must see. This home is totally remodeled/ updated. New paint. New carpets, New countertops/ Appliances. Move In Special- $500 Off first months rent if lease signed before Christmas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11502 Kirkhollow Drive have any available units?
11502 Kirkhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11502 Kirkhollow Drive have?
Some of 11502 Kirkhollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11502 Kirkhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11502 Kirkhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11502 Kirkhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11502 Kirkhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11502 Kirkhollow Drive offer parking?
No, 11502 Kirkhollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11502 Kirkhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11502 Kirkhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11502 Kirkhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 11502 Kirkhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11502 Kirkhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11502 Kirkhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11502 Kirkhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11502 Kirkhollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

