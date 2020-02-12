All apartments in Houston
Location

11403 Chaucer Oaks Court, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL ONE story home! Private gated courtyard entry, spacious corner lot nestled on a cul-de-sac street, extensive landscape and elevated garden. As you enter the courtyard a spacious casita/quarters is situated behind the gate and a soothing fountain ushers you to the front door. The expansive floor plan offers an abundance of natural light, surround sound, custom window treatments, tinted windows, neutral colors, formal living and dining area with generous wet bar & butlers pantry, granite island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of prep and storage space, library w/ privacy doors + a planning station at the kitchen. Sprawling master suite with spa like master bath retreat and natural light tower. A true backyard retreat with manicured rear and side yard, above ground garden area,pool, spa, summer kitchen and covered outdoor living space. 3 car garage, one with built in storage & work space, large drive and plenty of parking. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11403 Chaucer Oaks have any available units?
11403 Chaucer Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11403 Chaucer Oaks have?
Some of 11403 Chaucer Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11403 Chaucer Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
11403 Chaucer Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11403 Chaucer Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 11403 Chaucer Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11403 Chaucer Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 11403 Chaucer Oaks offers parking.
Does 11403 Chaucer Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11403 Chaucer Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11403 Chaucer Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 11403 Chaucer Oaks has a pool.
Does 11403 Chaucer Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, 11403 Chaucer Oaks has accessible units.
Does 11403 Chaucer Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11403 Chaucer Oaks has units with dishwashers.

