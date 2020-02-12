11403 Chaucer Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL ONE story home! Private gated courtyard entry, spacious corner lot nestled on a cul-de-sac street, extensive landscape and elevated garden. As you enter the courtyard a spacious casita/quarters is situated behind the gate and a soothing fountain ushers you to the front door. The expansive floor plan offers an abundance of natural light, surround sound, custom window treatments, tinted windows, neutral colors, formal living and dining area with generous wet bar & butlers pantry, granite island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of prep and storage space, library w/ privacy doors + a planning station at the kitchen. Sprawling master suite with spa like master bath retreat and natural light tower. A true backyard retreat with manicured rear and side yard, above ground garden area,pool, spa, summer kitchen and covered outdoor living space. 3 car garage, one with built in storage & work space, large drive and plenty of parking. Welcome Home!