1115 Adele St

Beautiful Historic Bungalow in north Heights area for lease and available August 1st. Completely remodeled in 2011 and very modern interior. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout house, High end stainless steel appliances are included in rent. Huge Back Yard with reliable trees and deck included. should provide references, pass criminal background check and Credit Check. One month deposit and $75.00 Administration fee due upon application.Pets on case by case basis. Available for viewing by appointment