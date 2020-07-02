All apartments in Houston
1115 Adele St

Location

1115 Adele Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Historic Bungalow in north Heights area for lease and available August 1st. Completely remodeled in 2011 and very modern interior. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout house, High end stainless steel appliances are included in rent. Huge Back Yard with reliable trees and deck included. should provide references, pass criminal background check and Credit Check. One month deposit and $75.00 Administration fee due upon application.Pets on case by case basis. Available for viewing by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Adele St have any available units?
1115 Adele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Adele St have?
Some of 1115 Adele St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Adele St currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Adele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Adele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Adele St is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Adele St offer parking?
No, 1115 Adele St does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Adele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Adele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Adele St have a pool?
No, 1115 Adele St does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Adele St have accessible units?
No, 1115 Adele St does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Adele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Adele St does not have units with dishwashers.

