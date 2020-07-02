1111 Caroline Street

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath at The Four Seasons... quite simply the best in luxury living! Sophistication & hospitality in the heart of the city (Financial, Business & Cultural center) with convenience just a touch away on this fabulous one bedroom, one bath condo. Gorgeous, exuberant view of the city and skyline available from this stunning residence, which includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large windows throughout, an oasis of a pool with poolside bar and spa. 24 hour Valet Service available, Residence includes a bold, yet cozy bar and eclectic restaurant. Close accessibility to the Toyota Center, dining and entertainment along with close access to the light rail system. A MUST see! Schedule your private appointment soon.