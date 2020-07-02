All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1111 Caroline Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1111 Caroline Street
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:16 AM

1111 Caroline Street

1111 Caroline St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77010
Downtown Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
valet service
FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom 1 bath at The Four Seasons... quite simply the best in luxury living! Sophistication & hospitality in the heart of the city (Financial, Business & Cultural center) with convenience just a touch away on this fabulous one bedroom, one bath condo. Gorgeous, exuberant view of the city and skyline available from this stunning residence, which includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large windows throughout, an oasis of a pool with poolside bar and spa. 24 hour Valet Service available, Residence includes a bold, yet cozy bar and eclectic restaurant. Close accessibility to the Toyota Center, dining and entertainment along with close access to the light rail system. A MUST see! Schedule your private appointment soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Caroline Street have any available units?
1111 Caroline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Caroline Street have?
Some of 1111 Caroline Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Caroline Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Caroline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Caroline Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Caroline Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1111 Caroline Street offer parking?
No, 1111 Caroline Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Caroline Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Caroline Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Caroline Street have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Caroline Street has a pool.
Does 1111 Caroline Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Caroline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Caroline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Caroline Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston