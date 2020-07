Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

home was renovated throughout a couple of years ago...with granite counter tops, newer appliances, updated lighting,ceiling fans,hardware, windows were replaced in family room, blinds,totally re-landscaped at time of renovations, and carpets were just replaced in all bedrooms ..so it's ready again for a new Family... Great location walking distance to Middle school ... Basic weekly lawn service will be provided. Long term lease is requested and preferred .