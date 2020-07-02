111 Tuam Street

Amenities

Gorgeous, modern home close to it all in Midtown/Montrose, walking distance to the new Whole Foods on Elgin! Three bedrooms + large game room + roof deck + two balconies. Features include contemporary fixtures, marble countertops, hardwood & stained concrete floors (no carpet) and Bosch SS appliances. Open concept living/dining/kitchen with great natural light. Walking distance to many popular eateries/bars such as Harry's, Max's Wine Dive, Boheme, Baby Barnaby's & the new Whole Foods! You cannot beat this location when it comes to inner city living! Fridge, washer/dryer & patio grill included. Landlord is open to roommates.