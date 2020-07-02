All apartments in Houston
Location

111 Tuam Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous, modern home close to it all in Midtown/Montrose, walking distance to the new Whole Foods on Elgin! Three bedrooms + large game room + roof deck + two balconies. Features include contemporary fixtures, marble countertops, hardwood & stained concrete floors (no carpet) and Bosch SS appliances. Open concept living/dining/kitchen with great natural light. Walking distance to many popular eateries/bars such as Harry's, Max's Wine Dive, Boheme, Baby Barnaby's & the new Whole Foods! You cannot beat this location when it comes to inner city living! Fridge, washer/dryer & patio grill included. Landlord is open to roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Tuam Street have any available units?
111 Tuam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Tuam Street have?
Some of 111 Tuam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Tuam Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Tuam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Tuam Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Tuam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 111 Tuam Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 Tuam Street offers parking.
Does 111 Tuam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Tuam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Tuam Street have a pool?
No, 111 Tuam Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Tuam Street have accessible units?
Yes, 111 Tuam Street has accessible units.
Does 111 Tuam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Tuam Street has units with dishwashers.

