Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

1105 Ramada Dr.

1105 Ramada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Ramada Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
- Beautiful 2 bedroom in the Heart of Clear Lake. You will love the updates in this home. Home offers wide plank hand scraped tile thru out most of living area. Kitchen has stainless appliances with quartz counters. Large bar off kitchen that separated kitchen from living room. You will love the plantation shutters through out the home. Both bedroom are a great size. Master bathroom has a beautiful and oversized stand up shower with beautiful tile work. Oversized patio area with greenspace. Laundry room is a great size of the patio and allows for extra storage. This large 2 bedroom 2 bath offers plenty of room. Unit has 1 reserved covered parking!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4977725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Ramada Dr. have any available units?
1105 Ramada Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Ramada Dr. have?
Some of 1105 Ramada Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Ramada Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Ramada Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Ramada Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Ramada Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Ramada Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Ramada Dr. offers parking.
Does 1105 Ramada Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Ramada Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Ramada Dr. have a pool?
No, 1105 Ramada Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Ramada Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1105 Ramada Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Ramada Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Ramada Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

