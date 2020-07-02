1105 Ramada Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

- Beautiful 2 bedroom in the Heart of Clear Lake. You will love the updates in this home. Home offers wide plank hand scraped tile thru out most of living area. Kitchen has stainless appliances with quartz counters. Large bar off kitchen that separated kitchen from living room. You will love the plantation shutters through out the home. Both bedroom are a great size. Master bathroom has a beautiful and oversized stand up shower with beautiful tile work. Oversized patio area with greenspace. Laundry room is a great size of the patio and allows for extra storage. This large 2 bedroom 2 bath offers plenty of room. Unit has 1 reserved covered parking!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



