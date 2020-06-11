11006 Riverview Drive

Amenities

Located in the highly desired Briarforest community, this 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has been updated and is in like new condition. Impressive foyer, formal dining, spacious kitchen, massive living room, large bedrooms with walk-in closets and detached garage. New carpet, tile, cabinets and granite countertops have been installed. Other special highlights include a charming fireplace with exposed brick, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Entertain family and friends or cool off by the pool these hot summer days. Houston ISD *Pets case by case *Good Credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income