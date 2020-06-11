All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11006 Riverview Drive

11006 Riverview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11006 Riverview Dr, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Located in the highly desired Briarforest community, this 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has been updated and is in like new condition. Impressive foyer, formal dining, spacious kitchen, massive living room, large bedrooms with walk-in closets and detached garage. New carpet, tile, cabinets and granite countertops have been installed. Other special highlights include a charming fireplace with exposed brick, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Entertain family and friends or cool off by the pool these hot summer days. Houston ISD *Pets case by case *Good Credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 Riverview Drive have any available units?
11006 Riverview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11006 Riverview Drive have?
Some of 11006 Riverview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 Riverview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11006 Riverview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 Riverview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11006 Riverview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11006 Riverview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11006 Riverview Drive offers parking.
Does 11006 Riverview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11006 Riverview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 Riverview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11006 Riverview Drive has a pool.
Does 11006 Riverview Drive have accessible units?
No, 11006 Riverview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 Riverview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11006 Riverview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

