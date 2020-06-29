All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:44 AM

10903 Tupper Lake Drive

10903 Tupper Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10903 Tupper Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Excellent located home for lease ready to move-in! This beautiful, well maintained two story home boasts pristine new flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint and updated living spaces. Dream up chef-inspired cuisines in the kitchen equipped with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, SS dishwasher, double oven, granite countertops, and glass tile backsplash. This corner lot home offers a master bedroom on main floor with a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet and three bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and plenty of storage space. Enjoy peace and relaxation with lush greenery in the fully fence backyard and patio, excellent for entertaining! Washer & dryer included. Drive in to a spacious 3 car garage. Great access in the Westchase District/Energy Corridor area, near Memorial City shopping and easy access to Beltway 8, I-10 and Westpark Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10903 Tupper Lake Drive have any available units?
10903 Tupper Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10903 Tupper Lake Drive have?
Some of 10903 Tupper Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10903 Tupper Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10903 Tupper Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10903 Tupper Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10903 Tupper Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10903 Tupper Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10903 Tupper Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 10903 Tupper Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10903 Tupper Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10903 Tupper Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 10903 Tupper Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10903 Tupper Lake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10903 Tupper Lake Drive has accessible units.
Does 10903 Tupper Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10903 Tupper Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

