10903 Tupper Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Excellent located home for lease ready to move-in! This beautiful, well maintained two story home boasts pristine new flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint and updated living spaces. Dream up chef-inspired cuisines in the kitchen equipped with a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, SS dishwasher, double oven, granite countertops, and glass tile backsplash. This corner lot home offers a master bedroom on main floor with a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet and three bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and plenty of storage space. Enjoy peace and relaxation with lush greenery in the fully fence backyard and patio, excellent for entertaining! Washer & dryer included. Drive in to a spacious 3 car garage. Great access in the Westchase District/Energy Corridor area, near Memorial City shopping and easy access to Beltway 8, I-10 and Westpark Tollway.