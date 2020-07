Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Awesome totally renovated 4 bedroom/ 1 bath home in the Sagemont Subdivision. Open floorplan, upon entry. Opens to Main living area. Laminate flooring. Living room opens to updated kitchen, with glass backsplash tiles, and beautiful grays/ blues. Bathroom is updated, with beautiful tiles as well. All 4 Bedrooms are all carpeted. French double doors, lead to large screened- in back porch. Backyard is huge, great for entertaining. Great Price