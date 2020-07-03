10806 Safeguard Street, Houston, TX 77047 South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Cozy 2 bedroom with a large back yard! Recently renovated with new laminate flooring. 2 car garage with additional parking in the driveway. Located right in the heart of South Park near Cullen and Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10806 Safeguard St have any available units?
10806 Safeguard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 Safeguard St have?
Some of 10806 Safeguard St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 Safeguard St currently offering any rent specials?
10806 Safeguard St is not currently offering any rent specials.