10803 Meadow Lake Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 3:23 PM

10803 Meadow Lake Lane

10803 Meadow Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10803 Meadow Lake Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
Nostalgic Tudor-style 4 bedroom home with spacious game/bonus room, sparkling pool & custom designed patio cover on an over-sized, cul-de-sac lot in desired Lakeside Estates! Lovely elevation, canopied by 2 mature oak trees w/circular drive & electronic gate! Updates include kitchen w/white cabinets w/soft close doors, custom pantry, granite counters, SS appliances including gas cooktop, crown moldings & custom interior shutters. Master bed is down w/ensuite bath & recent modern barn door, seamless shower w/seat & 2 walk-in closets. Three spacious bedrooms up w/Jack-n-Jill bath. Incredible game room located off main house that accesses resort-style pool & backyard! Game room is perfect place for family gatherings & children's parties! Yard & lawn maintenance are included in the lease. Wonderful family home beautifully located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac! Perfect setting for children's basketball, biking, games and neighborhood play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10803 Meadow Lake Lane have any available units?
10803 Meadow Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10803 Meadow Lake Lane have?
Some of 10803 Meadow Lake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10803 Meadow Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10803 Meadow Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10803 Meadow Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10803 Meadow Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10803 Meadow Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10803 Meadow Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 10803 Meadow Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10803 Meadow Lake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10803 Meadow Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10803 Meadow Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 10803 Meadow Lake Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 10803 Meadow Lake Lane has accessible units.
Does 10803 Meadow Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10803 Meadow Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.

