10803 Meadow Lake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court game room parking pool

Nostalgic Tudor-style 4 bedroom home with spacious game/bonus room, sparkling pool & custom designed patio cover on an over-sized, cul-de-sac lot in desired Lakeside Estates! Lovely elevation, canopied by 2 mature oak trees w/circular drive & electronic gate! Updates include kitchen w/white cabinets w/soft close doors, custom pantry, granite counters, SS appliances including gas cooktop, crown moldings & custom interior shutters. Master bed is down w/ensuite bath & recent modern barn door, seamless shower w/seat & 2 walk-in closets. Three spacious bedrooms up w/Jack-n-Jill bath. Incredible game room located off main house that accesses resort-style pool & backyard! Game room is perfect place for family gatherings & children's parties! Yard & lawn maintenance are included in the lease. Wonderful family home beautifully located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac! Perfect setting for children's basketball, biking, games and neighborhood play!