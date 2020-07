Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS IS ONE VERY PRETTY HOME, TOTAL UPDATE, PAINT, FLOORING, SOME HARDWOODS AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS , WINDOWS, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE IN BATHS, THE LIST GOES ON AND ON, FORMAL DINING AND OPEN CONCEPT DEN TO GRANITE KITCHEN AREA WITH BREAKFAST BAR, NEW APPLIANCES, FENCED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO ALL ON A QUIET STREET.