All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 107 Willard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
107 Willard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

107 Willard Street

107 Willard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 Willard Street, Houston, TX 77006
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Sleek, modern, freestanding patio home, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in small 6 unit community conveniently located near Downtown and Montrose. Minutes to freeway access, Allen Pkwy, restaurants, shopping, & nightlife. End unit w/views of Downtown skyline from 18'x18' roof deck plus private fenced space w/18'x13' concrete patio! Real hardwood floors (no carpet in house), high ceilings, exposed stained trusses. Modern open kitchen w/Subzero built-in SS refrigerator, Wolf induction cooktop & oven, Sharp drawer-style microwave, dry bar w/wine cooler. Living area with plenty of space for media wall. Master suite with hardwoods, plenty of built-ins plus walk-in closet, tub & sep shower in master bath, landing with built-in desk for office. Roof deck for views and entertaining. Tankless water heater, energy efficient heat pump. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Willard Street have any available units?
107 Willard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Willard Street have?
Some of 107 Willard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Willard Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Willard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Willard Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Willard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 107 Willard Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 Willard Street offers parking.
Does 107 Willard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Willard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Willard Street have a pool?
No, 107 Willard Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Willard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 107 Willard Street has accessible units.
Does 107 Willard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Willard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston