Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

10513 Caxton Street

10513 Caxton Street
Location

10513 Caxton Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Three bed, 1 full bath home conveniently located just north of 610 and east of 59/69. Bright, neutral colors and finishes inside the home, and a large backyard with no back neighbors! Home has living room plus an extra room, perfect for additional living space, home office, or whatever you need! Three bedrooms and one bath with plenty of counter space, custom shower tile and linen closet. Utility/laundry room is inside the home with a door leading to the back yard. Contact listing agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 Caxton Street have any available units?
10513 Caxton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10513 Caxton Street currently offering any rent specials?
10513 Caxton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 Caxton Street pet-friendly?
No, 10513 Caxton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10513 Caxton Street offer parking?
No, 10513 Caxton Street does not offer parking.
Does 10513 Caxton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10513 Caxton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 Caxton Street have a pool?
No, 10513 Caxton Street does not have a pool.
Does 10513 Caxton Street have accessible units?
No, 10513 Caxton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 Caxton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10513 Caxton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10513 Caxton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10513 Caxton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

