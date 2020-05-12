10513 Caxton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Three bed, 1 full bath home conveniently located just north of 610 and east of 59/69. Bright, neutral colors and finishes inside the home, and a large backyard with no back neighbors! Home has living room plus an extra room, perfect for additional living space, home office, or whatever you need! Three bedrooms and one bath with plenty of counter space, custom shower tile and linen closet. Utility/laundry room is inside the home with a door leading to the back yard. Contact listing agent for more information.